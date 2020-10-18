Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 3.1% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $35,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $134.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.39. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $135.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

