Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Lowered by Darwin Advisors LLC

Darwin Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,871 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 208.8% during the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,217.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $84.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.89. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $94.86.

