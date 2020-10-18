Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Stock Holdings Raised by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 809,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,924 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 5.3% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mission Wealth Management LP owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $71,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BND. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 162.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,882,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000,938 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $255,658,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,204,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17,406.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,729,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,417 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BND opened at $88.07 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.01.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

