Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Varex Imaging from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Varex Imaging from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Varex Imaging from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Varex Imaging from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.40.

NASDAQ VREX opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $532.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.89, a PEG ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Varex Imaging has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $171.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.52 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Varex Imaging will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varex Imaging news, CAO Kevin Bruce Yankton sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $26,617.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 55.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 302.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

