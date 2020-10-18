Vela Technologies (LON:VELA) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Shares of Vela Technologies PLC (LON:VELA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.06. Vela Technologies shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 203,878,109 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $5.38 million and a P/E ratio of -0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.07.

Vela Technologies (LON:VELA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The company reported GBX (0.09) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Vela Technologies PLC is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage. The firm focuses on pre-IPO technology investments and also invests in hi-tech engineering solutions. It invests in small and medium sized companies based in Europe and United Kingdom. The firm seeks for non-controlling stakes in its portfolio companies.

