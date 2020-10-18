VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO Sells $1,281,300.00 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.55, for a total transaction of $1,281,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 873,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,511,366.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 16th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.64, for a total transaction of $1,233,840.00.

On Wednesday, September 9th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,201,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 19th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total transaction of $1,241,040.00.

On Wednesday, August 12th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.35, for a total transaction of $1,214,100.00.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $207.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.54 and a 200-day moving average of $206.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.85. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.77 and a twelve month high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.32. The company had revenue of $314.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.43 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VRSN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in VeriSign by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

