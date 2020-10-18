Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.15.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $192.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.34 and a 200-day moving average of $170.86. The stock has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 61.69, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $116.61 and a 52-week high of $195.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.84 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 98,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.23, for a total transaction of $18,346,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.63, for a total value of $5,037,521.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,331,134.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 217,787 shares of company stock valued at $40,920,756. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 30.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 51.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

