Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Cut to Reduce at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vestas Wind Systems A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of VWDRY stock opened at $59.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.64 and its 200-day moving average is $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.75 and a beta of 0.94. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $61.22.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

