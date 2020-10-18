Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) PT Raised to $16.50

Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) had its target price upped by CIBC from $15.50 to $16.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Haywood Securities upgraded shares of Victoria Gold to a buy rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Victoria Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Victoria Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.68.

OTCMKTS FTMNF opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.43. Victoria Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

