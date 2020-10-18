ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Shares Purchased by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 45.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ViewRay were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ViewRay during the second quarter worth about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ViewRay during the third quarter worth about $35,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ViewRay during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ViewRay by 38.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in ViewRay during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.93.

Shares of VRAY stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52. ViewRay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

