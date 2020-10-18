Vigilant Capital Management LLC Acquires 250 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in Amgen by 1,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock worth $561,548 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $235.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.88. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 15.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.08.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.