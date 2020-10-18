Vigilant Capital Management LLC Acquires 27 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 742 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $381.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $351.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $384.87.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.54.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,931,053.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

