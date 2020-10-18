Vigilant Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,824 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.4% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,056 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Independent Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

JPM opened at $101.51 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.36 and its 200-day moving average is $96.79. The company has a market capitalization of $309.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

