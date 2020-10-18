Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $242.52 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.55 and a 52 week high of $319.00.

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 420,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.95.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

