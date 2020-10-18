Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 352 Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LH. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 26,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 52.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LH stock opened at $199.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.34. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $206.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.44 EPS for the current year.

LH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $194.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $202.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.26.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

