Vigilant Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.19.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.52. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

