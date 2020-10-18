Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $50,000 Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 38,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,284 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 356,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $34.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.81.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.