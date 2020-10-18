Vigilant Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 85.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneywise Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 14,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $80.82 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.24.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

