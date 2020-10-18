Vigilant Capital Management LLC Invests $60,000 in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 98.5% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 279.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 74.0% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the period.

BATS:IAGG opened at $55.95 on Friday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average of $55.48.

