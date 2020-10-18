Vigilant Capital Management LLC Makes New $44,000 Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $17,154,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,693,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,309,000 after acquiring an additional 387,871 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,178,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000,000 after acquiring an additional 204,765 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,590.7% during the second quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 138,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,052,000 after acquiring an additional 130,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2,325.6% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after buying an additional 127,537 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $74.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.71. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

