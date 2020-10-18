Vigilant Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 7,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $75.83 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.68.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

