Vigilant Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,778,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,736 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,957,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,349,000 after purchasing an additional 219,543 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,851,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,490.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,485,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,103,000.

Shares of SCHZ opened at $56.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.13 and its 200-day moving average is $56.00. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $56.98.

