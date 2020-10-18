Vigilant Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 36,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 86,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SHM opened at $49.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.66. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.