Vigilant Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,033 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 447.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,634,000 after purchasing an additional 767,923 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,858,000 after purchasing an additional 97,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,705,000 after purchasing an additional 25,546 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 146.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,212,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,640,000 after purchasing an additional 62,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total transaction of $1,536,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,357.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.87, for a total transaction of $21,413,306.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,727,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,220,813,040.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,465 shares of company stock valued at $83,297,010 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $339.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $341.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.61. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The firm has a market cap of $339.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.81.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

