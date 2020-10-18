Vigilant Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 687 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 25,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC now owns 25,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 25,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $58.73 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $59.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.64 and a 200 day moving average of $53.14.

