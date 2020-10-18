Vigilant Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,302,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,748,000 after buying an additional 392,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,658,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,151,000 after buying an additional 67,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,194,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,531,000 after buying an additional 98,214 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,211,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,231,000 after buying an additional 10,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cummins by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,760,000 after buying an additional 243,986 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $222.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $227.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.82%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $192.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.33.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

