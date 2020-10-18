Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 110 Shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,570 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald's in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 2,462.5% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 66.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald's in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 119.4% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $229.37 on Friday. McDonald's Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The company has a market capitalization of $170.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.28 and its 200 day moving average is $196.08.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on McDonald's from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McDonald's from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered McDonald's from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald's from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.43.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

