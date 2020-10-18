Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 1,295 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,245 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP opened at $33.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.63. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.