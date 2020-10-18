Vigilant Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,966,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,817,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,091 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,976,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,923,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,624,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,449,000 after acquiring an additional 494,417 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $83.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.16. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $86.30.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

