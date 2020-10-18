Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) Short Interest Down 33.3% in September

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In related news, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman acquired 7,491 shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.80 per share, with a total value of $215,740.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 755,330 shares in the company, valued at $21,753,504. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.37. The company has a market cap of $45.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.59. Village Bank and Trust Financial has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $48.39.

Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter. Village Bank and Trust Financial had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter.

Village Bank and Trust Financial Company Profile

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking.

