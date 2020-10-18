Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Holdings Lowered by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 54.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,031 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth about $37,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $23.23 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.23.

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $2,245,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.