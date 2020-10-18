Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) Short Interest Update

Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 439,900 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the September 15th total of 633,700 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Viveve Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VIVE opened at $0.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Viveve Medical has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.02. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 564.50% and a negative net margin of 828.09%. The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viveve Medical will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viveve Medical stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.36% of Viveve Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Viveve Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveve Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.