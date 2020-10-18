(VLDR) (NASDAQ:VLDR) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of (VLDR) (NASDAQ:VLDR) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird started coverage on (VLDR) in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. (VLDR) has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

Graf Industrial Corp. is a blank check company, which engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on June 26, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

