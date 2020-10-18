Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VWAGY shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Volkswagen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Volkswagen stock opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.28. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $86.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.69.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Volkswagen had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $45.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.30 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Volkswagen will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.367 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

Volkswagen Company Profile

