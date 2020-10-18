Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on VWAGY shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Volkswagen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.
Volkswagen stock opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.28. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $86.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.69.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.367 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.08%.
Volkswagen Company Profile
Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?
Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.