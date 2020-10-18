VoteCoin One Day Volume Reaches $8.00 (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 18th. VoteCoin has a total market cap of $12,432.28 and approximately $8.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VoteCoin has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One VoteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VoteCoin alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.52 or 0.00573483 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00067830 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00052458 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001085 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About VoteCoin

VOT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 108,824,750 coins. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site

VoteCoin Coin Trading

VoteCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VoteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VoteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VoteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VoteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.