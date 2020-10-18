Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Short Interest Up 79.6% in September

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 198,800 shares, a growth of 79.6% from the September 15th total of 110,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPR. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the third quarter valued at $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 178.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 30.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period.

Voya Prime Rate Trust stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $5.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Company Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

