Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Baader Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

OTCMKTS WKCMF opened at $111.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.06. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $111.20.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.