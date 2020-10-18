Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (WM.TO) (TSE:WM) Price Target Increased to C$1.65 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (WM.TO) (TSE:WM) had its price objective boosted by Eight Capital from C$1.40 to C$1.65 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

TSE WM opened at C$0.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Wallbridge Mining Company Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.33 and a 12-month high of C$1.35. The firm has a market cap of $725.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.42.

About Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (WM.TO)

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Fenelon gold property that consists of 1 block of 19 mining claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 1,052 hectares located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

