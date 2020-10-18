Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,472 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1,880.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 26.7% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,228 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.2% during the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,505 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 494.9% during the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 20,025 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 16,659 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 24,255 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $144.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $12,286,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,610,399 shares in the company, valued at $232,783,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.46.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

