Waltonchain Price Hits $0.34 on Major Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $23.94 million and $1.70 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00003008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Coinnest, Cobinhood and COSS.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.15 or 0.03266208 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00045889 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain is a token. Its launch date was August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,656,288 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, OKEx, Allbit, Huobi, DragonEX, Bithumb, Cobinhood, HitBTC, Coinnest, LATOKEN and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

