Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 17.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,772 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 227.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.98.

WFC stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $54.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.96.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

