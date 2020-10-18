Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $51.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $46.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.06.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Shares of WERN opened at $42.97 on Thursday. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.20 and its 200 day moving average is $42.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.22. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $568.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 366,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,966,000 after acquiring an additional 253,000 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,801,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.