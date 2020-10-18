Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) had its target price lifted by Eight Capital from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Pi Financial reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$14.30 price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$14.70.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) alerts:

Shares of WDO opened at C$14.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.11. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$54.77 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total transaction of C$368,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$187,251.25.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.