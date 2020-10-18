Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) Receives $8.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

WNEB has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Western New England Bancorp from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 24,051 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 389.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 47,151 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 110,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 32,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNEB stock opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $176.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56. Western New England Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 11.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

