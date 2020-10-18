William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). William Blair currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.87 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.38.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $47.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.84. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $66.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 435,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,629,000 after acquiring an additional 28,404 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 2,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $100,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at $101,413.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

