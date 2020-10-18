William Ho Sells 1,000 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $35,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,474.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 12th, William Ho sold 2,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $80,400.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $31,180.00.

On Tuesday, September 15th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $36,140.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $26,240.00.

On Monday, August 17th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $24,760.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $21,540.00.

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $40.87 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $51.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAPT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 617.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 537.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.86.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

