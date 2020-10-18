William I. Jacobs Sells 500 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total transaction of $30,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,401 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,325.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
GDOT stock opened at $61.05 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.26 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.70.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $316.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Green Dot’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 13,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 719.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Green Dot
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.
