William I. Jacobs Sells 500 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total transaction of $30,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,401 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,325.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GDOT stock opened at $61.05 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.26 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.70.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $316.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Green Dot’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Green Dot from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 13,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 719.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

