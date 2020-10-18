Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $137.00 at Morgan Stanley

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $137.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WING. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $146.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.56.

Wingstop stock opened at $129.91 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $170.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.46 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 12.1% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 93.4% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop during the third quarter worth about $333,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 14.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Wingstop by 54.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 240,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,355,000 after purchasing an additional 84,800 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,400 worldwide.

