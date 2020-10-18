Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $47.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $71.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $425.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer purchased 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.57 per share, with a total value of $31,591.73. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,084.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.66 per share, for a total transaction of $35,058.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at $287,297.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

