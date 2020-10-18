WOM Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $1.05 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $25.94 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WOM Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00002272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00037925 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008762 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005568 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $555.13 or 0.04862939 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00031462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001880 BTC.

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,007,450 tokens. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol

WOM Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

